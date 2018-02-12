Father Steven Furdek organized the First Catholic Slovak Union in Cleveland in 1890 as a Catholic fraternal and beneficial society to meet the needs of Slovak immigrants. Through the years, this organization has contributed more than 20 million dollars to Catholic charities. Although Slovaks comprise only a small percent of the diocesan population, their presence has been much more visible due to the national institutions which they established within the diocese, mainly in Middletown and Danville. In 1909 Bishop John Shanahan and Monsignor Peter Huegel helped Father Furdek locate property, which eventually gave rise to the Jednota Home for Orphans, Immaculate Conception elementary school, the Jednota Printery , the Slovak Museum and Archives, the original motherhouse of the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius, and Saint Anne Home for the Aged.