John Michael Talbot to Bring Concert Tour to New Oxford

August 30, 2017

Christian music legend John Michael Talbot’s “Lifetime of Music & Ministry” Concert Tour is coming to New Oxford High School, 130 Berlin Rd., on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. The concert is being presented by Immaculate Conception BVM Parish. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $50 for a special VIP ticket, which includes early admission during the sound check, preferred seating and an autographed CD. Tickets can be purchased online at www.JohnMichaelTalbot.com/Tour. For more information, call 717-521-3137.

John Michael Talbot is one of the pioneering artists of Contemporary Christian Music. He is recognized as Catholic music’s most popular artist, with multi-platinum sales and compositions published in hymnals throughout the world. The “Lifetime of Music & Ministry” tour will feature Talbot sharing songs which span more than four decades of music ministry.

For more information, visit www.JohnMichaelTalbot.com, www.facebook.com/JohnMichaelTalbot, or www.youtube.com/JohnMichaelTalbot.

