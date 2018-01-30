John Timon Reily was a noted Catholic writer and historian from Conewago in the early years of the diocese.

His writing helped to preserve much of the history of Conewago. He described his work as “a humble effort to preserve some remembrances of those who have gone before, and by their lives, their labors and their sacrifices, secured for succeeding generations the enjoyment of happy homes, and all the blessings of our holy Catholic religion.”

Today the John Timon Reily Historical Society in McSherrystown carries on his efforts.