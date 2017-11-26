Keeping God before Us

Some time ago, as I was channel surfing, I came across a National Geographic program about monkeys and great apes. I was intrigued to learn how stubborn a monkey’s nature actually is!

In order to test higher cognitive skills of primates, scientists put together several problem-solving “tests.”

One of the scenarios was this: A large piece of fruit, the favorite of one of the primates being studied, was placed in a large clear jar with a lid enclosing it. The lid had a hole just big enough for the primate to pass its hand into the jar and grab hold of the precious fruit. In the test, the monkey could not hold on to the fruit and pass it through the hole. He would scream, jump up and down, but would not let go of the fruit. All it had to do was let go of the fruit, flip over the jar and the fruit would fall out. But because of its inability to let go of something in a sense, it became a prisoner of its desire.

I was reminded of this story as I read a passage in a book called Strangegods. The author, Elizabeth Scalia, states, “To place anything – be it another deity or something more commonplace like romantic love, anger, ambition, or fear – before the Almighty is to give it pre-eminence in our regard. To become too attached to a thought or a feeling or thing is to place it between God and ourselves. When we attach ourselves to something other than God, God’s presence is blocked, unseen and connected from our awareness.” 1

In my previous article, if you remember, I quoted from a blog by Leisa Anslinger, an author for Our Sunday Visitor, who wrote the Ten Steps about putting God first. 2 My previous article was about her first five steps; I conclude here with the last five. The steps are hers, the explanations are mine.

Keep money in its place – This step is all about stewardship. Money is indeed important but it is only one of three “gifts” given to us: personal time, talent and treasure (aka, money). They have been given to us by a God who deeply loves and wants us to use them for His glory, not personal gain.

Decisions are steps – I have heard it say that you can boil a living frog up to the point where it actually dies, if you do it slowly. Every day, we make decisions that either deepen our relationship with God or not. Some decisions should be easy: Sunday Mass, daily prayer, service to others, cherishing family and friends. Other decisions are not so clear cut: how we talk to a co-worker, and our personal level of honesty and integrity when dealing with technology are just two. In short, we must have a properly formed conscience that is rooted in the Truth. The Catechism of the Catholic Church says it this way: “In the formation of conscience the Word of God is the light for our path, we must assimilate it in faith and prayer and put it into practice. We must also examine our conscience before the Lord’s Cross. We are assisted by the gifts of the Holy Spirit, aided by the witness or advice of others and guided by the authoritative teaching of the Church.” (CCC 1785)

Trust in God – Trust is all about making a decision to love. Do you love the world or God more? This decision is not about loving a “good” verses a “bad.” The world is not bad, because Christ walked on the earth and died to redeem the world. The issue lies in holding onto this world and making it more important than our true home – where God resides and wants us to be with him.

Eucharist and Reconciliation – How can I sum this up in a few sentences when both of these topics can fill entire libraries? I truly believe that the bottom line is this: The sacraments make Christ present to us! During the Eucharist, heaven and earth are united, God feeds us with spiritual food, and our hearts beat one with the Trinity. When we go to the Sacrament of Reconciliation, we humbly acknowledge our short comings and receive forgiveness as well as the grace to be better! Is that cool, or what?

Learn from the saints – Saints are people who walked on this earth and struggled with the same issues we all do. They are the heroes of our Church because they publicly lived lives that pointed to God. We can learn from them. “If they can do this, so can I!”

So ends the Ten Steps about Putting God First. As I stare at the blinking cursor of my computer, I can’t help wonder if I am often like that monkey who holds on to a “perceived” good rather than experiencing the joy of letting go, and allowing it to all “roll out,” giving me what I so desperately desire. Hey, do you want a piece of some perfectly ripened fruit?

1Scalia, E. (2013). Strangegods: unmasking the idols in everyday life. Notre Dame, IN: Ave Maria Press, pg. 14.

2 https://www.osv.com/Article/TabId/493/ArtMID/13569/ArticleID/4413/What-Every-Catholic-Needs-to-Know-about-putting-God-first.aspx

By Sister Geralyn Schmidt, SCC, Special to The Witness