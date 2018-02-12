The Knights of Columbus, a fraternal and insurance organization for Catholic men, was founded in New Haven, Connecticut, in 1882. The organization came to the Diocese of Harrisburg on October 28th, 1899, in Shamokin, when 43 men obtained a charter as Council 458 with John Menahan as first Grand Night. In addition to Parish and diocesan-level activities, the Knights also serve the Church and its members with such public benefits as refurbishing the façade of Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome for the Great Jubilee Year 2000 A.D. and underwriting the broadcast in English of the Pope’s Christmas Midnight Mass. At present there are 42 councils in the diocese.