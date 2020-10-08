Knights Present Monies to Benefit Seminarians, Camp Kirchenwald

The Knights of Columbus presented several checks to Bishop Ronald Gainer on Sept. 30 at the Diocesan Center, Harrisburg. The checks, totaling more than $8,200 from the Knights State Council and the Central East Caucus, are monies to help with Diocesan vocations and seminarian costs. In addition, a portion was donated to help the annual Camp Kirchenwald camp that provides a summer camp experience for those with disabilities and the volunteers that assist.

The Knights also gave Bishop Gainer a striking art depiction of Our Lady Help of Persecuted Christians that includes faces of numerous Christians harmed for the faithful witness.

Presenting the funds and artwork were Father Greg D’Emma, Mark Jago, Michael Yakubick, Pat Workinger, Brian Smith, Luis Villegas, Andy Bacco, Arturo Fuentes, Dan Beck, and Wayne Fleet.

(Photo by Chris Heisey, The Catholic Witness.)