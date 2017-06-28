Lancaster Catholic Gives Back Through Music

Lancaster Catholic High School and its Fine & Performing Arts (FPA) Department donated $5,750 to Lancaster County’s Crispus Attucks Community Center this year. FPA Director Tony Brill and the Tri-M Music Honor Society presented a check to Crispus Attucks at a small ceremony in May.

Crispus Attucks Community Center strives to improve the quality of life for youth and families in Lancaster by providing services that promote community prosperity, physical and mental health, and by offering programs and cultural events which preserve the African American heritage.

Lancaster Catholic worked with Carol Rae Culliton, Adam Culliton ‘07 and their Robert J. Gunterberg Charitable Foundation in the donation of both the funds and also equipment. The Crusaders delivered used drums and other musical instruments to Crispus Attucks and their “Infamous Unstoppables Drill Team & Drum Squad.”

The Tri-M students held many fundraisers and bake sales to raise funds for a group that will be able to continue to promote community prosperity by empowering the youth of Lancaster County.

“One of our main goals for our students involved in Tri-M is to teach them to give back to their community,” Brill said. “That is why we are so proud of our students this past year for raising a record amount of funds to present to the Crispus Attucks program. Having direct involvement with the program and knowing what their program actually provides for so many children in the City of Lancaster allows us to know that these funds will be put to great use. We are so proud to partner with Crispus Attucks and the Gunterberg Charitable Foundation.”

In Tri-M’s four years of existence at LCHS, Brill and the Crusaders have raised over $17,000 for The Milagro House, Schreiber Pediatrics, Brittany’s Hope and the Crispus Attucks Music Program.

Brill and the Fine & Performing Arts Department were recently awarded with the Middle States’ Program of Distinction in Music.