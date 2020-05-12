Lancaster Catholic High School senior Ziyi (Sunri) Song earned the 2019 CX Carlson Scholarship, as announced by the Red Raven Art Company in Lancaster.

Song was judged on her entire 2019 portfolio, which included works titled My Lunch, Green Vase and SummerVibes. Song also worked on an animation project in which she worked primarily on the school’s new Wacom Cintiq creative pen displays.

The CX Carlson Scholarship includes a college scholarship of $11,500 over four years, in addition to an art show of the winner’s work at the Red Raven Art Company. Song plans to attend The Savannah College of Art and Design in the fall of 2020.

The Red Raven Art Company, along with The CX Carlson Cultural Trust, promotes the encouragement of young local art students as they begin their journey into the art world. They annually judge the best high school senior art portfolios in Lancaster County and distribute three awards totaling more than $14,500.