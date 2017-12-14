Lancaster Families Receive Scholarship through EITC and OSTC Programs

Bridge Educational Foundation and its donors – Covanta, M&T Bank, Mal­ady & Wooten, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan and Waste Management – recently announced scholarships in the amount of $34,500 for families of Lancaster County at an event hosted by Resurrection Catholic School.

The businesses participate in Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) Programs by working with the Bridge Educational Foundation.

Through the EITC and OSTC programs, businesses receive tax credits for donations made to Commonwealth-approved, non-profit scholarship organi­zations, like Bridge, and families in need are able to choose the best education for their children.

School officials and families attended the event to thank the people involved with the EITC and OSTC Programs. Approved students attending the host school, Lancaster Catholic High School, Linville Hill Christian School, Our Lady of the Angels School, Our Mother of Perpetual Help School and S. June Smith Center have each received a portion of the tuition scholarships.

For more information about the EITC program, visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/giving/education-improvement-tax-credit-program/.