LARC Events Mark 50th Anniversary of the Reformation

The annual Lutheran-Anglican-Roman Catholic (LARC) Vespers will be on held Sunday, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. at United Lutheran Seminary Gettysburg Campus Chapel.

The LARC Day of Dialogue will be Monday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Cardinal Keeler Center, Harrisburg. The speaker for the Day of Dialogue will be Bishop Emeritus Donald J. McCoid, who had a key role in creating the document Declaration on the Way: Church, Ministry and Eucharist, which summarizes Lutheran-Catholic dialogue since 1965.

These events will take special note of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation as well as our progress on the path to Christian Unity. Information and registration are available at www.hbgdiocese.org/larc or by calling 717-657-4804, ext. 265, by Oct. 18.