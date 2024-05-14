Bishop Senior Appoints Next President for Lancaster Catholic High School

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Bishop Timothy Senior, Bishop of Harrisburg, and the Board of Directors for Lancaster Catholic High School are pleased to announce that Kyla Hockley has been appointed as the next President for the school. Hockley will begin her new role on July 1.

“In speaking with Kyla, I am impressed with her dedication to the ministry of Catholic education and her love for her Alma Mater, Lancaster Catholic High School. Her experience as Principal of Saint John Neumann Catholic School, Lancaster, combined with her previous service at Lancaster Catholic, have prepared her well to assume this leadership responsibility. I am confident that Kyla will be a servant leader in the Lancaster Catholic community, serving with effectiveness and fidelity to our Catholic identity. As an alumna of Lancaster Catholic, Kyla has a great appreciation for the rich, 95-year tradition of the school, and an understanding of what is needed now to keep the school strong,” said Bishop Senior.

Commenting on her appointment, Hockley said, “It is with a humble heart and tremendous Crusader pride that I joyfully accept my appointment as President of Lancaster Catholic High School! Standing on the legacy of the generations who built a community that is intellectually astute, passionately faithful, and socially responsible, I am excited to carry our mission forward. The second century of Catholic education in Lancaster County is here, and I’m eager to meet the challenges of our generation in service to the future.”

“My sincere thanks to the President Search Committee and Board of Directors for their commitment and extensive work over the last six months. I’m grateful for your hours of service in delivering to LCHS our next President. As I look forward, I’m excited for Kyla to continue and expand our outstanding academics, athletics, arts, and Catholic faith tradition,” said Sean Killen, chair of the Lancaster Catholic Board of Directors.

“I’m delighted that Kyla Hockley is the incoming President at LCHS. She has a strong faith, passion for LCHS, and administrative skill – a wonderful combination. I am grateful to Sean Killen for his leadership on the search committee and board of directors during the search,” said Daniel Breen, Superintendent of Schools and Secretary for Catholic Education.

Lancaster Catholic High School is one of three Catholic high schools in the Diocese to operate under a President-Principal model of school governance. This form of governance takes the numerous responsibilities for managing a private, Catholic school and spreads them over two leadership positions. The President-Principal model is frequently used in Catholic secondary education, with an estimated 60% of Catholic high schools in the United States using this method, according to the National Catholic Education Association.

In her role as President, Hockley will work in collaboration with the school Principal in providing overall direction for Lancaster Catholic High School. Among other responsibilities, Hockley will oversee institutional advancement, financial operations and obligations, and school facilities operations. Hockley will report to the Lancaster Catholic High School Board of Directors and the Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Harrisburg.

Hockley is an alumna of Lancaster Catholic High School and holds higher education degrees from Saint Vincent College, Duquesne University and Marymount University. Hockley has spent her career in Catholic education. She served as the Director of Religious Education for a parish in Pittsburgh before returning to Lancaster Catholic to serve as a Theology teacher and then Admissions Director. Hockley has served as Principal of Saint John Neumann Catholic School in Lancaster for the past four years. During that time, she successfully grew enrollment by 60% and developed a comprehensive financial model for the school, increasing the tuition assistance tax-credit program by 400%.

Hockley will succeed Tim Hamer, who has been President of Lancaster Catholic for the past nine years. Hamer announced his retirement in September 2023. Lancaster Catholic High School is also currently searching for its next Principal after Terry Klugh, Principal for 10 years, also announced his retirement in September 2023, effective at the conclusion of this school year.

Lancaster Catholic High School has been a beacon for a superior education rooted in faith, tradition, and excellence, integrating the foundations of our Catholic faith with the highest standards of academic achievement for nearly 100 years. Lancaster Catholic is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools and the Pennsylvania State Department of Education and provides a progressive academic curriculum including college dual enrollment, AP classes, certificate programs for Scholars, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and the Fine & Performing Arts. The school provides more than $1.2M in tuition scholarships each year and utilizes a variable tuition approach based on individual family circumstances. For more information, go to www.lchsyes.org.

