Lebanon Catholic School Announces 2017 Distinguished Alumni Recipients

Lebanon Catholic School is reinstating the Distinguished Alumni Awards to recognize extraordinary alumni and faculty members for significant achievements in five different categories.

The recipients are Christopher White ’90 (Distinguished Alumnus), Andrew Groy ’09 (Distinguished Alumnus – Rising Star under 40 years of age), Patricia Hower ’70 (Athletic Hall of Fame), Gail Vojtko (Outstanding Teacher Award), and Rosemary Sonni Walsh Memorial Golf Tournament (Cardinal William H. Keeler Faithful Servant Award).

The award winners will be honored at the first annual Legacy Gala and Distinguished Alumni Awards Dinner on June 3 in the grand ballroom at the Harrisburg-Hershey Holiday Inn in Grantville.

Tickets for the dinner are $80. Tables of eight may be reserved. The evening offers a four-course dinner, live entertainment by Smooth Like Clyde and a silent auction. Online reservations may be made at www.lebanoncatholicschool.org/support/legacy-gala-distinguished-awards-dinner/. For more information, contact the Advancement Office at 717-273-3731, ext. 327.