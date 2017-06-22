Lebanon Catholic School Announces New Athletic Director

Lebanon Catholic School announced that Joseph Shay will become the school’s new athletic director in July. Shay, a native of Lebanon, brings extensive experience in sports and coaching, particularly football, baseball and basketball, to Lebanon Catholic.

Rose Kury, principal, stated: “Mr. Shay is absolutely the right person to take LC athletics to the next level. He has what it takes to build on the excellent foundation provided under our retiring athletic director, Mr. Mike Miller. The enthusiasm and drive expressed by Mr. Shay is contagious and will be felt by all who meet him. I see the sports programs at Lebanon Catholic growing with a new, invigorative LC spirit.”

Shay is a 1998 graduate of Lebanon Catholic School and attended West Chester University, where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Kinesiology in 2003. He received his Master of Science of Education Degree in 2009 and his K-12 Principal Certification in 2014. He worked as a Health and Physical Education teacher at McCaskey High School in Lancaster from 2003-2016, and spend the last year teaching and coaching at Annville-Cleona High School. Shay and his wife Colleen have three children, all of whom attend Lebanon Catholic School.

Shay replaces current athletic director Michael Miller, who announced his retirement after serving more than 35 years in that position and completing more than 41 years of teaching, coaching and administration. At Lebanon Catholic, Miller oversaw three state championship titles, over 22 district titles and a handful of Division 1 athletes.