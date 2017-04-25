Lebanon Catholic School Champions Visit Bishop

Continuing the tradition of honoring the outstanding academic and athletic achievements of diocesan high school students, Bishop Ronald Gainer hosted a luncheon at the Cardinal Keeler Center in Harrisburg on April 4 for National Merit Scholar Finalist Asha Prihar of Lebanon Catholic School, and the Lebanon Catholic Beavers Girls Class A State Championship Basketball team. These luncheons with the bishop celebrate Catholic schools’ mission of forming the whole person, in body, mind and spirit.

Asha Prihar, a senior, is the daughter of Harry and the late Dawn Prihar. During her time at Lebanon Catholic, she has been involved in musicals, chorus, choirs and has served as editor of the school newspaper, The Challenge, and as Quiz Bowl captain, among other activities. Her favorite high school experience was portraying Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

The Lebanon Catholic girls’ basketball team won the State Class A Basketball Championship on March 24, defeating Juniata Valley by a score of 55-43. It is the third such State title for the program, led by Coach Patti Hower. The Beavers were 24-8 on the season, and District 3 champions as well. Their motto was, “Teamwork Makes a Dream Work.”