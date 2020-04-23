Hank Christ, a founding member of the Harrisburg Chapter of Legatus, was named President of the Year for the organization, designed for high-level Catholic business leaders in the sharing of the faith.

Christ, a member of St. Leo the Great Parish in Rohrerstown, is the second president for the Harrisburg Chapter, which was chartered on May 31, 2016. He completed his two-year term at the end of 2019, and has been succeeded by current president, Camille Kostelac-Cherry.

“This achievement is reflective of the chapter,” Christ said of the award, given at Legatus’ annual Summit in Orlando in January. “My personality is that I’m a team guy. For me, it’s about getting the best people that you can put around you and working hard together. That’s what we do at the Harrisburg Chapter. We have a very strong board, and we accomplish goals together. Everyone works hard to make it happen.”

Legatus – Latin for “ambassador” – is a membership organization for Catholic business leaders committed to learn, live and spread the faith.

It was established 35 years ago by Tom Monaghan, a practicing Catholic and founder of Domino’s Pizza and former owner of the Detroit Tigers, for Catholic business leaders and their spouses. The organization offers opportunities that bring together the three key areas of their lives: faith, family and business.

Its three-fold purpose is for its members to study, live and spread the Catholic faith.

Chapter presidents are tasked with overseeing board meetings that plan monthly membership meetings, set goals for membership growth and work to retain members.

The Harrisburg Chapter was founded four years ago with 25 member couples; it currently has more than 40.

“Our chapter has been incredibly successful due to enrollment of membership, retention of membership. We are the fastest-growing chapter in the northeast,” Christ noted.

At the 2018 Summit, the Harrisburg Chapter received a record seven national awards, recognizing three individual members in addition to efforts in membership growth and retention, and programming.

Spirituality and ongoing education are at the heart of Legatus; the organization’s monthly meetings feature Mass and the Rosary, guest speakers, networking and peer support. Bishop Ronald Gainer is the chaplain for the Harrisburg Chapter.

Membership in Legatus is by invitation only, and Christ said he is grateful for the one he received from Bishop Gainer to be a founding member in 2016.

“When our chapter started, I had never heard of Legatus,” Christ said. Getting introduced to it, I immediately thought to myself, ‘This is what I’m looking for. It’s a way to be with likeminded Catholics.’”

“Membership in Legatus has really been a wonderful experience,” he said. “I appreciate the opportunity of developing a relationship with the bishop, and with other Catholics. It’s also gotten me closer to the Diocese, and hence closer to the Church.”

By getting together monthly with likeminded business owners, we give each other strength and encouragement,” Christ added. “I’ve met wonderful, new friends who have common values and we encourage each other in spreading the faith.”

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness