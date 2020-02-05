Lenten Dinners and Events

Enjoy fellowship, good food and friendly service at the many parish fish dinners this Lent.

Holy Infant Parish in Manchester, fish dinners on Feb. 28, March 6 and 13 from 4-7 p.m. in the social hall.

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Parish in Elysburg, fish dinners Feb. 28, March 13 and March 27 from 4-6:30 p.m. Eat in or take out. Baked haddock with lemon and butter, roasted potatoes, vegetable, coleslaw, dessert and beverage.

St. Rose of Lima Parish in York, seafood fundraiser begins with lunch on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Lunches and dinners every Friday through April 3. Lunch served 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., dinner from 4-7 p.m. Menus and additional information at www.saintroseoflimayork.org.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Mechanicsburg, fish dinners on Fridays from Feb. 28-April 3 from 4-6:30 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for special menu for children 11 and under. Weekly specials for $14. A la carte desserts and ice cream. Eat in or take out. Soup, fish, side dish, salad, roll and butter; fish sticks for children’s menu; drinks free with eat-in meals. Rotating weekly specials feature crab cakes, stuffed shrimp, salmon, and stuffed flounder. Stations of the Cross and Mass after dinner.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Cornwall, fish dinners on Wednesdays, Feb. 12 through April 1 from 4-7 p.m. Cost is $10. Baked or fried fish, baked potato or fresh cut fries, applesauce or coleslaw, coffee or tea. Bernie’s Bakers’ homemade desserts. Eat in or take out.

St. Francis Xavier Parish in Gettysburg, fish dinners on Feb. 28 and March 6, 13 and 20 from 5-7 p.m. in Xavier Center. Eat in or take out. Children under five eat free. Haddock, cod, shrimp, clams, haluski, mac and cheese, potatoes, roasted vegetables, pizza, dessert and beverage. No reservations required. Call 717-334-4048 or visit www.stfxcc.org for complete menu and more.

Holy Spirit Parish in Palmyra, fish dinners on Fridays from Feb. 28 through April 3 from 3-7 p.m. North Atlantic haddock (baked or fried), crab cakes, shrimp, clam strips, pierogis, soup, mac and cheese, homemade desserts.

St. Ann Byzantine Parish in Harrisburg, fish and perohi dinners hosted by the Knights of Columbus, Wednesdays in Lent from Feb. 26 through April 1 from 4-6 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children, free for children five and under. Take out available.

St. Bernadette Parish in Duncannon, fish dinners on Feb. 28, March 13 and March 27 from 4-7 p.m. in the social hall. Fried pollock/baked cod, macaroni & cheese, corn or green beans, stewed tomatoes, bread roll, beverage, dessert. $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-10, free for children ages three and under. Eat in or take out. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #8151.

The Knights of Columbus and The Christopher Club in Mount Carmel, Ash Wednesday fish fry, Feb. 26. Soup, fish platter and dessert. Open from 4 p.m. until sold out.

St. Catherine Labouré Parish in Harrisburg, fish fry dinners on Fridays Feb. 28-April 3 in the school gymnasium from 4:30-7 p.m. Menu includes baked or deep fried fish dinners, fish fry bites, sampler of fish fillet plus beer battered shrimp and scallops, and crab cake dinners, including choice of baked potato, French fries or macaroni and cheese, plus coleslaw or applesauce, and dessert. Homemade pierogis available. Handmade chocolate eggs (peanut butter and coconut) available for purchase. Eat in or take out. Stations of the Cross in the Shrine Church begin at 7 p.m.