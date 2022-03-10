Lenten Penance Services

Penance Services are taking place in churches across the Diocese this Lent, in preparation for the celebration of Easter. These services typically include an opening hymn, Scripture readings, and time for an examination of conscience prior to the Sacrament of Reconciliation. The following is a list of services that parishes submitted to The Catholic Witness. Call your parish for the date and time of its Penance Service if you don’t see yours listed below.
Abbottstown
Immaculate Heart of Mary
April 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg
April 7 at 7 p.m.
Bonneauville
St. Joseph
April 7 at 7 p.m.
Camp Hill
Good Shepherd
April 12 at 7 p.m.
Carlisle
St. Patrick
March 20 at 7 p.m.
Columbia
Holy Trinity
April 10 at 7 p.m.
St. Peter
April 3 at 4:30 p.m.
Dallastown
St. Joseph
April 3 at 2 p.m.
Danville
St. Joseph
April 4 at 7 p.m.
Elizabethtown
St. Peter
April 5 at 7 p.m.
Enola
Our Lady of Lourdes
March 30 at 7 p.m.
Ephrata
Our Mother of Perpetual Help
March 31 at 7 p.m.
Fairfield
Immaculate Conception BVM
March 26 at 11 a.m.
Gettysburg
St. Francis Xavier
April 4 at 7 p.m.
Harrisburg
Holy Name of Jesus
April 13 at 7 p.m.
St. Catherine Labouré
April 5 at 7 p.m.
St. Margaret Mary
April 7 at 7 p.m.
Hanover
Sacred Heart of Jesus
April 2 at 10 a.m.
St. Joseph
April 13 at 7 p.m.
St. Vincent de Paul
March 27 at 1 p.m.
Hershey
St. Joan of Arc
April 3 at 7 p.m.
Lancaster
Assumption BVM
April 10 at 6:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart of Jesus
March 14 at 7 p.m.
San Juan Bautista
March 30 at 6:30 p.m.
St. Anne
April 10 at 7 p.m.
St. Anthony of Padua
March 30 at 7 p.m.
St. John Neumann
April 7 at 7 p.m.
St. Joseph
April 6 at 7 p.m.
Lititz
St. James
April 12 at 7 p.m.
Lewisburg
Sacred Heart of Jesus
April 8 at 7 p.m.
Lewistown
Sacred Heart of Jesus
March 13 at 3 p.m.
Manheim
St. Richard
Confessions every Friday during Lent from 6:15-7 p.m., in addition to the regular Confession schedule
Marysville
Our Lady of Good Counsel
April 7 at 7 p.m.
McSherrystown
Annunciation BVM
March 20 at 2 p.m.
Mechanicsburg
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
April 5 at 7 p.m.
St. Joseph
April 10 at 2 p.m.
St. Katharine Drexel
April 3 at 2 p.m.
Mifflintown
St. Jude Thaddeus
March 13 at 7 p.m.
Millersville
St. Philip the Apostle
March 27 at 2 p.m.
Milton
St. Joseph
April 7 at 7 p.m.
Mount Joy
Mary, Mother of the Church
March 28 at 7 p.m.
New Cumberland
St. Theresa
April 10 at 7 p.m.
New Freedom
St. John the Baptist
April 10 at 7 p.m.
New Holland
Our Lady of Lourdes
Adoration and Confessions every Sunday in Lent from 9:15-10:15 a.m.
Palmyra
Holy Spirit
March 31 at 7 p.m.
Quarryville
St. Catherine of Siena
April 12 at 7 p.m.
Rohrerstown
St. Leo the Great
March 29 at 7 p.m.
Selinsgrove
St. Pius X
April 6 at 7 p.m.
Shippensburg
Our Lady of the Visitation
March 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Spring Grove
Sacred Heart of Jesus
March 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Steelton
Prince of Peace-Assumption BVM
March 27 at 4 p.m.
Sunbury
St. Monica
April 5 at 7 p.m.
York
Immaculate Conception BVM
April 5 at 7 p.m.
St. Joseph
April 9 at 11 a.m.
St. Patrick
April 2 at 10 a.m.
St. Rose of Lima
April 6 at 6 p.m.
For information about services at parishes not listed, please contact the parishes directly. You can find their contact information by clicking here.