Letter for Senior Recognition Award 2017

As the end of the academic year approaches, many parishes and Catholic high schools look for ways to recognize and thank exceptional young men and women. The Office for Youth and Young Adult Ministry can provide the parishes and Catholic high schools with everything needed to accomplish this with the Senior Recognition Award. I encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity to honor high school seniors for outstanding service, dedication and faithfulness to Jesus Christ and His Church.

The award includes an 8.5” x 11” certificate signed by the Bishop in a linen finished certificate holder. We ask for $5 each to cover the cost of producing the award. Please fill out the Order Form, and include a separate sheet listing the recipients. All requests are due by Monday, May 15, 2017. The awards will be mailed out beginning Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Please type the names as they should appear on the award.

Please contact our office with any questions, (717) 657-4804 x 327 or oyyam@hbgdiocese.org.

Thank you for all that you do for and with young people.

Peace,

Robert J. Williams, Director

Office for Youth and Young Adult Ministry