Lewisburg Deacon to Lead Diocesan Catholic Life & Evangelization Efforts

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Diocese of Harrisburg is pleased to announce that Deacon Gregory M. Amarante, a permanent deacon for the Diocese, has been named the Secretary for the Secretariat of Catholic Life & Evangelization (CLEV). Deacon Amarante will begin his new role with the Diocese on October 18, 2021, in addition to continuing to serve as a deacon at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lewisburg.

“I am very pleased and excited to welcome Deacon Amarante as our new Secretary for the Secretariat of Catholic Life and Evangelization,” said Bishop Ronald W. Gainer. “Gregory brings a wealth of experience from the private sector, his experience in the military, and his work in service to the Church to his new role. His love for the people of our Diocese and passion for ministry will serve him well in this position.”

“Knowing God and experiencing salvation through Jesus Christ are the most important experiences in life. Therefore, the opportunity to join a diocesan team devoted to helping others know the love of God and transmit that love to others drew me to this position,” said Deacon Amarante. “So many people are lost, hurting, and hungry for truth, meaning, and community. By embracing Christ and living authentically Catholic lives, each of us in a very particular way reveals Jesus to others and cooperates in the salvation of the world – what an amazing privilege! We also have a great gift in being the family of God, members of one another, true brothers and sisters who care for, encourage, and strengthen one another. I am eager to listen, to learn more about the dedicated people and the many laudable efforts throughout the Diocese already promoting Catholic life and evangelization. Together, through prayer, research, and reflection, I believe we can identify and promote the most effective options, new and old, for enriching and transforming lives with the Good News in and beyond our parishes.”

Deacon Amarante was raised in Danville and currently resides in Lewisburg. He has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish (which he speaks fluently) and Classics from Bucknell University. He completed the Diaconate Formation Program in 2010 and was ordained by Most Rev. Kevin Rhoades, former Bishop of Harrisburg. In addition to serving as a deacon, he is active on the Diocesan Pastoral Council, works with prison ministry, is a spiritual advisor for Cursillo, has been director and instructor of RCIA, and provides sacramental preparation. Professionally, he has worked as the Director of Philanthropy CRM for The Trust for Public Land, Director of Advancement Services at Bucknell University, and in the Information Technology department with Geisinger Health System in Danville. Deacon Amarante is also a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served as a communications and computer systems officer. Deacon Amarante and his wife, Ellen, have two grown children and four grandchildren.

As the Secretary of CLEV, Deacon Amarante is responsible for overseeing all offices and programs in this department as they strive to continue the mission of Jesus Christ through the promotion of catechesis, evangelization, spiritual growth and providing opportunities for the faithful to live out their faith. He will work to build and develop a vibrant, Christ-centered, mission-driven team who can assist pastors in providing invigorating programs which meet the needs of the faithful of the Diocese. The programs under Deacon Amarante’s direction include Family Ministries, Ministry to People with Disabilities, Youth & Young Adult Ministry including CYO and Scouting, Hospital and Prison Ministries, Hispanic/Vietnamese/Korean/Black Catholic Apostolates, and Evangelization and Catechesis.

The Diocese of Harrisburg comprises 89 parishes across 15 counties in central Pennsylvania.

