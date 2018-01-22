Life and Dignity

The annual diocesan Respect Life Mass offered a reflection on what it means to be pro-life: belief in the truth of the sanctity of human life, as well as the dignity of persons.

Father Paul C.B. Schenck, former Director of the Diocesan Office of Respect Life Ministries and current Director of Continuing Formation of Deacons, served as the celebrant and homilist for the Mass, held Jan. 14 at Good Shepherd Church in Camp Hill.

“To be pro-life means to be for life, to advance life, to defend life…. What belongs to God and is devoted to God is sanctus, holy. Human life is no one’s possession to be used, abused or disposed of,” Father Schenck said in his homily.

The dignity of the person refers to the inherent, unassailable status of a human being. Denying personhood to any living being – whether because of color, social status, health, age or gender – “undermines and denies the intrinsic dignity of the human person,” Father Schenck remarked.

“We must never deny personhood to anyone,” he stressed. “We must uphold the universal, time-honored and only moral definition of human personhood that any and every human being – born or unborn, old, young, weak or strong, near or far, no matter their identity or attraction – is holy to God and possesses divine dignity. For we believe with perfect faith in the sanctity of life and the dignity of the person.”

For information about the activities and offerings of the Diocesan Office of Family and Respect Life Ministries, visit www.hbgdiocese.org and click on the “Marriage and Family” link, or contact Tom O’Neill, Director, at 717-657-4804 or toneill@hbgdiocese.org.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness