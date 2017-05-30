Volunteers Needed for Camp Kirchenwald

The Diocesan Summer Camp for Adults with Intellectual Disabilities is seeking volunteers willing to assist at its residential camp, August 13-18, 2017. The camp takes place at Camp Kirchenwald in Lebanon County and serves the needs of approximately 40 adults each year. Anyone age 16 and older is welcome to volunteer for full-time or part-time duties; there is a particular need for male volunteers, 18 or older, who are able to spend the night. All volunteers are required to complete the Diocesan Clearance process and attend a brief training session prior to helping at camp. A deadline of June 30, 2017 for expressing volunteer interest is requested in order to facilitate planning efforts.

Sponsor a Camper – Would you like to sponsor a campership for a person with a disability who might not otherwise be able to afford camp? The Diocese of Harrisburg is seeking donations to defray the cost for campers. A full week of camp costs $575, but donations in any amount will be welcomed. They can be sent to the Office of Ministry with People with Disabilities, 4800 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111. Checks should be made payable to the Diocese of Harrisburg.

For more information on volunteering or sponsoring a camper, please contact Larry Kiley at 717-657-4804, Ext. 322, or e-mail lkiley@hbgdiocese.org.