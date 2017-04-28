Living and Spreading the Catholic Faith – Part II

So what do we need for the renewal of the Catholic faith?

In the first part of this three-part series, I emphasized some keys for this renewal of the Church:

1) Renewal of authentic marriage and family life as the fundamental cell of society, and that married couples must always open their marital love to the possibility of new life, i.e. no contraception and sterilization. As the family goes, so goes the culture;

2) That holy pastors who are consistently present to their parish families are the essential ingredient for holy, happy and dynamic parishes, more so even than any parish program or structure;

3) That the Mass and the Holy Eucharist must be at the center of our lives, especially the Sunday Mass celebration and Eucharistic adoration.

So what are some other areas to focus on in order to better spread the faith? In this second installment of this series, I will focus on what are commonly referred to as the three transcendentals: truth, beauty and goodness. These are the three primary means by which we come to God, who is absolute truth, ultimate beauty, and supreme goodness.

Truth – We need to know God better to love Him more.

Knowledge of God has gotten a bad rap in the last few decades. Knowledge serves truth. We need to stop pitting “head knowledge” against “the heart,” as if the two are disconnected. The big problem over the years has not been that people know their Catholic faith too well. To love God as we ought, we need to get to know Him. This requires an encounter with the Lord, but in that encounter, we come to know Him; in knowing Him, we come to a holy fear of Him, which leads to wisdom, which leads to love.

To use an analogy for the inter-play between knowledge and love: some 23-plus years ago, I encountered my wife for the first time at a graduate school orientation. There was attraction there. Then I sought to get to know her better. Eventually I came to love her. We got married and had a bunch of babies. And, we seek to serve one another in love. So it went: encounter, know, love, serve. My wife and I had to come to know each other before we could love each other in a personal way. We have to get to know God before we can love Him as we ought. But knowing, loving, and serving are not static realities. It isn’t as though once I get to serving my wife that I’m beyond loving her, or that once I love her, it is alright to stop learning more about her. Rather, there is a constant interchange between knowing, loving, and serving.

There are various ways of getting to know God. The primary ways are the sacraments and prayer, which are the two primary means by which we obtain grace. But one that is not stressed enough is reading. We need to read the Bible, the Catechism, the lives of the saints, good popular authors like J.R.R. Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, Peter Kreeft, Scott and Kimberly Hahn, Frank Sheed, Fulton Sheen, Emily Stimpson, to name a few. There are also lots of excellent adult education programs available now. Many of these are from Ascension Press and the Augustine Institute. Good, solid Catholic reading and books, both non-fiction and fiction, have played an important role in many conversions. They also help to strengthen and enhance faith in those who already have it.

Beauty – We are made for it.

In his autobiography, The Confessions, St. Augustine, while emphasizing the beauty of God, writes, “You have made us for Yourself, O Lord, and our hearts are restless until they rest in Thee.” So our churches, our music, our liturgies and our literature should reflect this beauty. Who has not been drawn in by the haunting beauty of Gregorian Chant, Sacred Polyphony, or by a beautiful church, painting, stained-glass window, book or poem? And beauty is not just in the eye of the beholder. There is an objective quality to it as well. While I freely admit that different people can be drawn in by different music, art, etc., I think we can all agree that there is a range which corresponds to objective beauty, for example, comparing my favorite country music artist (good) to the voice of Andrea Bocelli (amazing). This is not a put down of all pop-culture; some of it is good and enjoyable. But there is transcendent beauty to certain works that gives peace and lifts us heavenward.

Goodness – We are drawn by it.

The best examples of goodness are the saints, by whom, after God, the Church is always primarily renewed. This has to do with growing in virtue and living in sanctifying grace, which unites us to the Holy Trinity. To do this, we must first root out mortal sin in our lives. This calls for a renewed and constant emphasis on the sacrament of mercy: the Sacrament of Penance. This also means we need to know what needs to be confessed. Solid catechesis is essential here, as well as many opportunities for this means of accessing God’s unlimited mercy. Goodness also means basic human compassion and help for those most in need of it: the unborn, the poor, the unemployed, the depressed, the immigrant, the imprisoned, the homeless, those suffering from various diseases including AIDS, and from addiction and mental illness, etc. Jesus said that “the gates of hell would not prevail against the Church.” That means that the Church must be on the offense and be on a search and rescue mission saving those who are most in need, spiritually or physically.

And so, our living and spreading of the faith depend integrally on our personal and communal friendship with Jesus, Who is Truth, Beauty, and Goodness itself.

(This is the second installment of a 3-part series on Living and Spreading the Catholic Faith. Jim Gontis is the Director of Religious Education and recently appointed Director of Sports Ministry for the Diocese of Harrisburg.)

By Jim Gontis, Special to The Witness