Living and Spreading the Catholic Faith – Part III

What is necessary for our living out and spreading of the Catholic faith? How do we do it?

Much is already being done. But God is always calling us to become better. In part three of this series, here are just one man’s ideas for ways to further God’s Kingdom in our own lives, families, and in our local Church.

For the purpose of continuity, here is a thumbnail sketch of those areas on which we have focused to this point.

Marriage and Family Life – Authentic marriage and family life are the lifeblood of a thriving society, diocese, and parish.

Holy Pastors – Pastors who are dedicated and consistently present to their parishioners as true spiritual fathers are essential for thriving parish families. We are blessed in our diocese with a good and holy bishop and good priests, deacons, and religious.

Liturgy and Sacraments…especially the Holy Eucharist at the center of parish life –

How else can we expect to thrive as parish families unless Jesus, Himself, is at the center of our lives? Through the Eucharist and sacraments, we receive his grace to become holy.

Truth – Growing in knowledge, love and service of God through grace-filled encounters, and good Catholic reading and study, enkindles our love for Jesus and his Church.

Beauty – Beauty reaches into our souls like nothing else. Beauty is its own language that speaks directly to the soul and reflects that Ultimate Beauty, who is God.

Goodness – Rooting out sin in our lives, growing in virtue, and living in sanctifying grace unite us to the Most Holy Trinity and one another; stoking in us the love for God and neighbor.

A question one might reasonably ask is, “What’s left?” The answer: Much!

Here are a few thoughts, hints and suggestions for our own growth in the faith and for the growth of the faith in general:

Devotions – This is a “powder keg” of grace begging for its fuse to be lit. Various liturgical, seasonal, and special devotions such as Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, the Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet, Stations of the Cross, etc., should be prayed frequently in our parishes and schools. God has promised and delivered torrents of grace through the rich devotional life of the Church. Catholic homes, parishes and schools should not just tap into the devotional life now and then, but with regularity.

College Students and Young Adults – Why are some religious orders growing so rapidly? Why are apostolates like the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS), the National Evangelization Team (NET) and Generation Life forming so many missionary disciples? Why are places like Franciscan University, Christendom College and Thomas Aquinas College, and Newman Centers such as at Texas A&M, the University of Illinois, and the University of Nebraska…to name a few…bringing in so many people to the Catholic Church, cranking out thousands of holy marriages and families, hundreds of vocations to the priesthood and consecrated life, and setting people on fire for the faith and at the service of the Church? Their success is not accidental. They have vision. They constantly seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit, they love the Church, they know their mission is to form and become saints and they have a thirst for mission springing from deep and consistent prayer and sacramental lives, their eyes are fixed on Heaven with feet firmly on the ground, and they are all characterized by dynamic Catholic orthodoxy and holy boldness.

Catholic Schools, Religious Education Programs, and Homeschooling Families – Formation, Formation, Formation. High graduation and college entrance rates = good. High saint rates = great. Both doable. They are not mutually exclusive. The future and present of our Church depend on it.

Youth Ministry for Every Parish – Parishes could work together to provide high school kids a dynamic opportunity for friendship, formation, works of mercy, fellowship, and fun! Shouldn’t every parish have a regular youth ministry program available to its teenagers?

“Conversion” is not a dirty word – Conversion is a good thing, whether it is conversion to the fullness of the Catholic faith, or the on-going conversion of those of us who are cradle Catholics. We all need conversion. The Church is not about imposing the faith, but proposing it. Jesus commissioned the apostles to go to the “ends of the earth,” and St. John Paul II called for a “New Evangelization.” Let’s be disciples and make them!

Life Should Revolve around the Home and the Parish – Many think these days are over. I don’t think so. People want to know they are loved and that they belong. Some simple things to help promote this unity are family dinners, family prayer, family fun, coffee and donuts after Mass, parish picnics and cultural festivals. The Catholic faith involves marriage and family and a banquet; Heaven involves marriage and family and a banquet; the Bible begins with a marriage and ends with the Wedding Feast of the Lamb. See a pattern here? God is giving us a blueprint. Let’s follow it!

Sacred Heart of Jesus and Immaculate Heart of Mary – Among the 12 great promises that Jesus gave to St. Margaret Mary regarding those having devotion to His Sacred Heart, was this one: “I will bless the homes in which the image of My Sacred Heart shall be exposed and honored.” I think it would bring tremendous graces flooding into our diocese if we honored Jesus’ request. The shortest route to the heart of Jesus is through the hands and heart of Mary. What better time than as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Mary’s appearance at Fatima, than to stoke in our hearts the fire of love and devotion to her Immaculate Heart and through her, the Sacred Heart of her son, Jesus. What better time to actively promote devotion and enthronement of the Sacred and Immaculate Hearts in all of our homes, parishes, schools, and institutions.

Let’s live, love, and promote Catholicism!

(Jim Gontis is the Director of Religious Education and recently appointed Director of Sports Ministry for the Diocese of Harrisburg.)

