Loans Prevent Some from Following Religious Path to Vocation

Laboure Society Helps Resolve Loans

Forty-two percent of the men and women pursuing a religious vocation in the United States are prevented from entering because of outstanding debt.

Jessica Schira, a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Harrisburg, is one of them. She’s ready to enter the Capuchin Poor Clares, and is working to pay off her student loans through the Labouré Society, an organization that provides financial assistance to individuals who must resolve education loans before following their vocation.

Born and raised in the Dominican Republic, Jessica came to the United States at the age of 18. She was devout in the faith in her home country, consecrating herself to Jesus through Mary and often sitting in her parish church to contemplate the image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

But as Jessica, now 34, grew older, she allowed the secular world to creep into her lifestyle, and soon found herself focusing on academic goals, independence and financial gain instead of the Eucharist.

In her mid-20s, she was living in the Bronx, pursuing a degree in journalism at Herbert H. Lehman College, and working three jobs to support herself.

Soon, the struggle began to take its toll. She didn’t know where life was taking her.

“That’s when I decided to get help. Although I felt lukewarm and indifferent about the faith at that time, I decided to go back to the Church,” Jessica told The Catholic Witness.

She went to a church in the Bronx to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation, knowing that the priest and parishioners there wouldn’t know her.

But in the confessional, the priest spoke directly to her heart.

He asked, “What do you want? What is your ultimate goal?”

Jessica answered, “To be happy.”

The priest responded, “Then make Heaven your ultimate goal.”

He asked her whether she had ever considered religious life, but Jessica said it wasn’t an idea she had ever entertained.

“I had the misconception that women who wanted to become nuns had to be completely holy and come from perfect and sinless Catholic backgrounds,” Jessica said.

Still, the priest’s invitation stuck with her. She began to attend Mass regularly, participated in prayer groups, signed up for weekly Adoration, joined the parish choir, and went on her first retreat.

Then Jessica moved from New York to Ohio with her mother, and met Sisters from the Congregation of the Missionaries Servants of the Word who served in her new parish. It was her first interaction with religious Sisters here in the United States, and Jessica developed a relationship with them, one that lasted even after she and her mother moved to Harrisburg.

She hoped to enter their congregation, but she was almost 32 at the time – nearly two years past the age limit to join them.

Still convinced of the call to religious life, Jessica began to discern more deeply, participating in several retreats with various congregations. Eventually, she met the Capuchin Poor Clares, a contemplative congregation whose members live in a spirit of poverty, humility and service in following the rules of St. Clare of Assisi.

“They felt like home when I met them, like all of my abilities can be used for that order,” Jessica said. “It’s a life of work and prayer, a life of service and spirituality.”

Now, at age 34, Jessica is eager to withdraw from the secular world and enter a contemplative life focused on the Eucharist.

It’s a paradigm shift from where she was ten years ago.

“I feel like the Lord gave me the opportunity to experience lay life so that I could appreciate religious life even more. He allowed me to do my will, but he was always waiting,” Jessica said.

The Capuchin Poor Clares have accepted Jessica, but she must first resolve her debts before she can enter formation as a postulant.

To help with that responsibility, Jessica has joined the Labouré Society, a Minnesota-based organization – endorsed by a number of bishops, vocation directors and religious superiors – that helps young men and women mitigate their loans so that they can pursue their call to religious life.

Since 2003, the organization has assisted more than 260 individuals with awards of more than $5.3 million.

The Labouré Society trains people like Jessica in the spirituality of fundraising through biblical-based philanthropy, mentoring and accountability. Aspirants share their vocation stories to ultimately raise funds to benefit their entire class, and are awarded payments to their loans.

“We are teachers, scientists, lawyers and physical therapists, all ready to enter religious life,” Jessica said of her classmates. She is in her second six-month program with 15 other aspirants; 11 aspirants from her first class have entered into formation.

“This work offers a lesson in learning to ask for help, and in learning to receive. It’s a great way of exercising humility,” Jessica observed.

“I see this effort as part of my formation,” she said. “You meet other people. You share your vocation story. You gain their support and their prayers. All the while, you never know what life you’re going to touch or who you’re going to inspire. It really is evangelization.”

“There is an emptiness, a hole in my heart that can only be filled by the love of Jesus Christ,” she said. “Yes, I had a lot of things and experienced a lot of things in my life – and I’m grateful for them. – but I’m not fulfilled. Entering religious life is a joy that is hard to explain. It happens in the heart.”

(Learn more about the Labouré Society and Jessica Schira’s vocation story at www.labouresociety.org.)

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness