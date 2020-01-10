Local Buses Traveling to the March for Life

The following is a listing, provided by the Diocesan Office of Respect Life Activities, of various buses departing from the Diocese of Harrisburg to the March for Life on January 24, 2020.

Adams Deanery

The bus for Immaculate Heart of Mary in Abbottstown will depart at 7:30 a.m. and will return at 7:00 p.m. For more information or to register, please contact Steve Signorello at 717-253-5924 or ssiggy@embarqmail.com. Cost: $15 (includes bagged lunch).

Cumberland/Perry Deanery

The bus for Saint Bernard in New Bloomfield will depart at 7:45 a.m. (after the 7:15 a.m. Mass) and returning at approximately 9:00 p.m. A second pick up at Boscov’s Camp Hill at 8:30 am is possible if additional attendees from Camp Hill need it. To register, please call Tom Polcha 717- 829-4543. Cost: $20.00 Adults, $10.00 School Age Children K -12.

The Saint Patrick Church Knights of Columbus Council #4057 will be sponsoring a bus down to Washington DC for the March. We will leave St. Patrick Parish Activity Center at 5:30 am in order to attend mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle and return that evening after the March. The cost for a seat is $30 and is non-refundable. Please make checks out to Knights of Columbus Council #4057. For more information about the March for Life see www.marchforlife.org. For more information about the bus, please email Steve Phillips at dr.stephen.phillips@gmail.com.

Dauphin Deanery

The bus for Saint Catherine Laboure in Harrisburg will depart at 7:30 a.m. and will return at 6:30 p.m. Participants are asked to contribute $30 towards the cost of the bus. For more information or to register, please contact Deb Salldin at 717-564-1321 or dsalldin@sclhbg.org. All are welcome.

The bus for St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, Harrisburg will depart at 6:30 a.m. and will return at 8:00 p.m. The price is $20 per adult; $15 students; $50 families. Families over 5 in number are $10 each. To register or for more information, contact Robb Kolch at kolchr@comcast.net or 717-580-6971.

Franklin Deanery

Saint Andrew and Saint Mark/Saint Luke/St. Andrew’s are sharing a bus to travel to Washington D.C. to attend the March. There are a limited number of bus seats available and are on a first come, first serve basis. The bus will be departing from Bowersox Funeral Home parking lot in Waynesboro at 9:00 a.m. If you have any questions regarding the March for Life, please contact Peg Wagaman, pwagaman@saintandrewschool.org or 717-762-1914 ext 6.

Lancaster Deanery

Catholics Defending Life are sponsoring 4 buses that will be departing from Saint Leo the Great in Lancaster. Mass will be celebrated at 7:00 a.m. followed by light breakfast provided by Love for Life Team. After the breakfast, 3 buses will leave the church at 8:15. After an 8:00 am Mass one bus will leave the St. Catherine of Siena Church, 055 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville at 9:15 a.m. The buses will return at approximately 9:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person, $25 for families of three or more. Free seats available. All are welcome! To register, please e-mail Anne Marie DiCarlo at missam65@yahoo.com or Rosie Gross at 717-397-6966.

Northern Deanery

The bus for Saint Joseph in Danville will depart from Saint Joseph School (1027 Ferry Street) at 7:15 a.m. (following the 6:30 a.m. Mass) and will return at approximately 10:00 p.m. (the bus will stop briefly at a food court on the way home for dinner). Please contact the parish office at 570-275-2512 for more information or to register.

York Deanery

The bus for Holy Infant in Manchester will depart at 6:30 a.m. and will return at approximately 7:30 p.m. For more information or to reserve your seat (parishioners have priority), please contact Becky Papa at 717-266-5286 or holyinfantparish@gmail.com. Cost: $25

The bus for Saint John the Baptist in New Freedom will depart immediately after the 9:00 a.m. Mass and will return between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (parishioners have priority). $25 donation per person. For more information or to register, please contact Tom Evans at 717-235-8833 or tomevans54@comcast.net.

More Information

www.marchforlife.org



To get more information about the Office of Respect Life visit https://www.hbgdiocese.org/respectlife/.