Local Catholic Students Aid Devastated Texas Schools

Students from Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown, St. Teresa of Calcutta School in McSherrystown and Conewago, St. Francis Xavier School in Gettysburg and St. Joseph School in Hanover, along with generous donations from Neiderer’s Sanitation, LLC and Conewago Contractors, Inc., and a matching donation from Conewago Enterprises, Inc., raised $21,366 to aid two Catholic schools in Texas that were devastated by hurricanes this year. Pictured here from left are (bottom row) Ainsley Kidder, St. Teresa of Calcutta; JD Sieg, St. Francis Xavier; and Natalie Rizzuto, St. Teresa of Calcutta. (Top row) Terry Golden, St. Joseph School; Daniel Sweeney and Madison Sieg, Delone Catholic High School; Patricia Foltz, St. Teresa of Calcutta; Rebecca Sieg, St. Francis Xavier; Andy Brough, Conewago Enterprises, Inc.; and Richard La Rocca, Delone Catholic High School.