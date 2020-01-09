Local March for Life Events

Diocesan Respect Life Mass

January 19 @ 9:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Church, Camp Hill. This Mass is celebrated every year to commemorate the lives lost to abortion since 1973 and to pray for the building up of a culture of life in our nation from conception to natural death. Bishop Ronald Gainer will be the celebrant and homilist. All are welcome!

Cumberland/Perry Deanery

Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Mechanicsburg

March for Life Solidarity Day, Friday, January 24, to unite with those who are attending the march in Washington. The day begins at 9:00 with Mass, followed by a light breakfast, a religious movie, lunch, viewing of speeches from the March, and the recitation of the Rosary once the March starts in Washington. For more information, or to register please contact coordinator Pete Fludovich at redhorse50@aol.com.

Dauphin Deanery

Saint Joan of Arc in Hershey

I THIRST PRAYER COMMUNITY invites you to hear Leslie Moyer, Director of Educational Programs for Morning Star Pregnancy Center speak on Abortion’s Ripple Effect/Hope for the Future. This talk will explore some facts that may surprise you about this legal practice in our own state. We are all part of the solution. Join us on Wed., Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Church for this informative talk followed by prayer and Adoration. All are welcome, bring a friend. Information call Lynn (717)-503-1600.

Franklin Deanery

St. Joseph Church, Hanover

Will be showing the film UNPLANNED in the social hall on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 7:00 pm. DVD’s of the film will also be available for purchase.

Lebanon Deanery

11th Annual Right to Life Rally, January 24, 2020

If you are not able to travel to Washington, DC, for the National March for Life, consider joining us locally to pray and make a witness for the right to life.

The Pro-Life Committee of St. Paul the Apostle Church, Annville, will hold a Right to Life Rally and Demonstration on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 12 noon until 1:00 pm, at 8th and Cumberland Streets in the city of Lebanon.

This will be a peaceful and prayerful demonstration to stand and witness to the sanctity of all life. Join area Christians that day to remember and grieve the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme

Court decision of Roe v. Wade, the greatest violation of human rights. Along with the Doe v. Bolton decision, abortion became legal throughout nine months of pregnancy, and is the cause

of the death of nearly 61 million unborn babies.

Join us after the rally at St. Mary’s Church for a short prayer service and a light lunch provided by the church and Knights of Columbus. Please arrive by 11:30 am to pick up signs. Parking is available on street, or in the public lots off of East Chestnut Street or in the metered, public lot behind St. Mary’s Church. Questions, call 717-838-5243 or email: sandrapav@verizon.net.

Lancaster Deanery

The fourth annual Lancaster County Indoor March for Life, Friday, January 24, 2020, 9:00 am to 3:30 pm, St. John Neumann Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Coffee and pastries. Prayer, Music, Speakers, Videos. Live video from Washington. New this year – Open Discussion. Lunch. Free will offering. For more information contact: Tom Ramsbottom at 717-468-3822 or tramsbottom354@comcast.net or Dave Edgar at 717-569-7677 or dcvhe@verizon.net.