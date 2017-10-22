Recently, I had an awesome conversation with a woman that was truly “young at heart.” She had just celebrated her 100th birthday! She was absolutely amazing! Though her vision was somewhat dimmed, her 100-year-old wisdom and life experience taught me a lesson.

I asked her, “Betty, what is the important lesson you have learned throughout your 100 years of life?” She looked away, pondering, and then smiled in a very regal way and stated, “Look to Jesus!”

Sensing that she had wisdom beyond my understanding, I asked, hungrily, “Betty, what do you mean?” She responded, “Looking at Jesus means clinging to him, like wool and nylon coming out of a dryer. They are inseparable. You have to rip them apart! Sparks fly when you do that! Even if they can be separated, we can never be torn from Jesus’ love. When we turn away from him, even in the slightest way, we sin. Even so, he still loves us! When we truly own that love, our entire being changes. Loving him should be our goal in life. I know that’s what mine has been!” Nodding in affirmation and with tears coming down from my eyes, I whispered, “Yes, Betty! You are so right!”

I could not help being reminded of this story as I stared at the blinking cursor on my computer. How can I express in a mere article what I have learned writing more than 100 articles for The Witness? How can I relate what I have learned from the countless comments that my readers have spoken to me over the course of the last six years? How can you pinpoint moments of grace? How can you put words to them? I think Betty’s advice about looking to Jesus is perfect! Let me explain.

How does one continue to look to Jesus? Answer: prayer. Most of the human beings I know see the world through their own perspectives. They cry out (me included), “What about me?” We pray not to change God’s mind, but to open ourselves to his will. Prayer turns our self-interested nature into a relationship with Another. When we pray, we get ripped from our self interest and learn to cling to our Creator and Savior.

Thomas Merton, a Christian mystic and writer, says it this way: “The will of God is not a ‘fate’ to which we must submit, but a creative act in our life that produces something absolutely new, something hitherto unforeseen by the laws and established patterns. Our cooperation consists not solely in conforming to external laws, but in opening our wills to this mutually creative act.”1 The only way that we can continue to look to Jesus is through prayer.

At times, this is not easy. In order to look at Jesus and be receptive to God, we need healing from past hurts. All of us are wounded in one way or another. We need to take a moral inventory of self, thus owning our wounds and the personality flaws that we all have. It is amazing to remember that the resurrected Jesus had wounds! In the resurrected body, his wounds were not wounds of violence and hatred, but rather wounds that proved his love. Christ’s death on the cross showed us how to be open to God. What do they mean for us?

We need to be accountable to another human being. Accountability means to be transparent to another about our faults, our struggles and our work to remove our character flaws. Accountability means to be humble to ask not only God for help, but also other people. Accountability means to ask pardon when we offend and also to try to make amends to them in some small way. Finally, accountability means to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation on a regular basis.

In addition, we should open our heart to beauty. Nature, music, dance, poetry and art can be reflections of God’s beauty. But most important is the beauty or glory of God found in human beings fully alive and in tune with him.

Finally, looking to Jesus means being present to God “where your feet are.” Wherever you find your feet, you should be present to God as well as the people around you right there. Do not look at the past; it’s gone. Do not look to the present; it’s not here yet. Look here at this moment and see God there. Jesus did that. As he walked and encountered those who were hurting, he reached out and touched them. He rooted himself with them in the present. His mere touch was a comfort. We can imitate him when we do this with others as well.

Where do I go from here? I think Betty’s advice is truly sound! Look to Jesus.

1 https://markvotava.com/2015/08/09/a-creative-act-7-quotes-from-thomas-mertons-writings-a-search-for-solitude-the-journals-of-thomas-merton-1952-1960-edited-by-lawrence-s-cunningham/

By Sister Geralyn Schmidt, SCC, The Catholic Witness