Lourdes Golf Team on Par for Great Season

Coming off a solid season last year, the Red Raiders of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School in Coal Township easily beat Pottsville (325-392) in their final home match at Indian Hills Golf Club on a warm, muggy Sept. 18.

The Red Raiders were led by Evan Salamone, who fashioned a stellar round of 70 (2-under) on the Indian Hills layout located midway between Shamokin and Sunbury, nestled in the valley. Lourdes has lost only one Schuylkill League match this season, a home loss to Blue Mountain, which they avenged by besting them a week later on Blue Mountain’s home course.

Indian Hills, designed in 1923, is a classic old-style golf course, which features small crowned greens that offer plenty of pace if you get above the hole. With three reachable par-fives, there are birdies to be made for the player who can drive the ball well. And Evan Salamone can definitely smoke the tee ball.

Lourdes is also led by number two player Selina Albert. She’s a solid putter capable of making those five- and six-foot par putts essential to keeping the momentum of a good round going.

With the league playoffs this week, where the Red Raiders will have their sights set on beating Blue Mountain, Lourdes will also be looking forward to the District IV tournament to be followed by regional play and then the state tournament in York, in late October when the weather is sure to be much cooler.

By Chris Heisey, The Catholic Witness