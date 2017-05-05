Lourdes Regional Adds Biomedical Program

Will Cultivate Student’s Skills in Healthcare Field

On their first day of school this fall, students at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School will walk into a crime scene.

The PreK-12 school in Coal Township is embarking on an innovative and hands-on Biomedical Science Program through Project Lead the Way, a non-profit organization that empowers students to develop and apply in-demand skills for real-world challenges.

Lourdes Regional is the only school in a 75-mile radius of its campus to offer the program.

The four-year biomedical program will commence with freshmen students at the start of the 2017-2018 academic year, and will incorporate upcoming ninth-grade classes in subsequent years.

Lourdes Regional is introducing the program in response to its statistical finding that more than 50 percent of its students opt to pursue medical-related education and careers after graduation.

What’s more, Geisinger Health System is a lead employer in the surrounding community – its medical center in Danville is less than a half hour drive from Coal Township, and its clinics and urgent care centers dot the region.

“These are careers that students are familiar with, and Geisinger often has to reach outside of our immediate area to fill so many positions. We felt it would be a service to our students and to the community to have them well-prepared for biomedical and healthcare careers,” said Amy Polites Feese, Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at Lourdes, and a registered dietician.

While searching for an innovative and hands-on program for high school students, Mrs. Feese landed on the Web site of Bel Air High School in Maryland, which has been utilizing the Project Lead the Way program for 15 years.

Following a visit to the school, Mrs. Feese, along with fellow teachers Kelly McCarthy and Ann Czeponis – the three of whom are members of the University of Notre Dame’s Trustey Family STEM Teaching Fellows Program – presented their proposal t0 Lourdes’ administrators and school board, who supported its inauguration there.

The four-year program will roll out this fall, the first course being Principles of Biomedical Science. Twenty-three students have applied for the program, which utilizes an algorithm for applicants. Lourdes can accept up to 24 students into the program.

Students will take their required science course in addition to the biomedical course.

The Principles of Biomedical Science course will revolve around a crime scene, investigating, documenting and analyzing evidence to solve a case on the death of a woman.

The first year’s units will include activities and curriculum on proper investigation, evidence-based facts, chronic diseases and nutrition, DNA analysis, infection, dissection of a heart and metabolic tests to determine the cause of death.

Subsequent year courses are Human Body Systems, which will focus on kinesiology and joint dissections; and Medical Interventions, which will examine blood, viruses and bacteria. The senior year course is Biomedical Innovation, which will require students to complete a capstone project in which they create a system or a physical object, from a more efficient emergency room or a new physical therapy technique to an innovative prosthetic joint.

Mrs. Feese, for example, pointed out that a senior at Bel Air High School developed a blood therapy innovation currently being used and further developed by Johns Hopkins scientists.

“The goal of the program is to build skills in student independence and give them the tools they need to build their own projects and prototypes,” said Kelly McCarthy, who teaches math and physics at the school.

The senior year course also requires students to connect with a professional on an internship project.

“The program will give students leverage when applying for college, and when they finish their four years here, there is an opportunity to get college credits,” Miss McCarthy noted.

The Biomedical Science Program will benefit from an Advisory Board that will assist in achieving program recognition, supporting teachers’ ongoing professional development, connecting the program to local businesses, and providing teachers and students with real-world industry insights.

Board members include professionals affiliated with Bucknell University’s Biomedical Engineering Program, a cardiologist, a physical therapist who teaches at Penn College, a pharmacist, a professor of health science at Lock Haven University, and the Executive Vice President at Geisinger – several of whom are Lourdes graduates.

The Biomedical Science Program is not just for students considering medical doctorates.

“Yes, they can be nurses and doctors. But there are many things they can be in the health field – pharmacists, speech therapists, physical therapists, dental hygienists,” Mrs. Feese said. “The field allows for multiple levels of involvement. We could have students working as CNAs, occupational therapists. It’s going to be challenging, but for so many of our students, it’s something they can do no matter how they see their future. Maybe they want a two-year program as physical therapist assistants. This program is not only for students looking to achieve an eight-year medical degree; it’s inclusive.”

Aside from biomedical lessons, the course will also help students develop skills in time management, proper note taking, communication, collaboration and critical thinking – skills necessary in today’s job market.

Teachers who will conduct the courses over the four-year program will be fully immersed in training through Project Lead the Way through a series of two-week summer courses for certification.

Mrs. Feese will be certified this summer in the Principles of Biomedical Science course that she’ll begin teaching this fall.

The goal is for the teachers to collaborate with the students in the program.

“Our goal is to deliver an activity-based and problem-solving curriculum to our students in order to be facilitators of an education that includes exploration into biomedical careers,” Mrs. Feese said.

Visit http://www.lourdes.k12.pa.us/ for more information about Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness