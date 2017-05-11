Lourdes’ Students Collaborating for Success in the Global Community

STEM education is a hallmark at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School in Coal Township, and the elementary school students’ ventures into the global community have resulted in markedly improved fluency in their subjects.

Take the fourth-grade class, whose participation in the online game-based Reflex Math program has resulted in meaningful gains from 35 percent to nearly 80 percent fluency in the subject.

“The difference in their computation skills is remarkable,” said Immaculate Heart of Mary Sister Maureen Donati, Elementary School Principal. “For a number of the students, the improvement took place in a very short time. As a result of their success, their self-esteem and their leadership skills are growing.”

Reflex Math is a motivational program that offers students a variety of games that facilitate the learning process. It offers an adaptive experience, sending students back to areas that they need to work on. It builds on the individual student’s strengths in math to keep them engaged and motivated to work on their weaknesses.

Fourth-grade teacher Ann Czeponis was in instrumental obtaining Lourdes’ grant for the program, which included 35 licenses for 12 months, and two hours of professional development.

Reflex Math has been so positive for the students that Sister Maureen has approved for a site license – purchased by a school benefactor – so that all students in grades 2-6 will have access to the program beginning with the upcoming school year.

In third-grade classrooms, students’ venture into the Google Docs program and the online Wonders series has resulted in improved aptitude in spelling, grammar and writing.

With access to Google, students are learning about topics and then using Google Docs to put what they’ve learned into their own words in a research paper.

“The Google Docs program tells the students when a sentence is incomplete, or if they aren’t using a word in the proper tense. As a result, I have seen an improvement in their writing skills, including with pencil and paper,” third-grade teacher Tara Novak observed.

With the online Wonders program, students read stories and then engage in games that use the words in those stories, learning new words and how to use them in the proper context.

“These opportunities are changing the way students learn. They are enhancing the students’ learning skills and improving their confidence with technology,” said Mrs. Novak.

The third- and fourth-graders are accessing the online programs with Chromebooks obtained through the JDO Foundation of Littleton, Colo., in which Mrs. Czeponis and Mrs. Novak are members of a global fellowship.

The global partnership facilitates the creative use of technology in classrooms and builds friendships between students around the world.

As such, the third- and fourth-graders have connected with their counterparts from St. Brigid Primary School just outside of Belfast, Ireland.

Each student has a “partner” student with whom they’ve communicated throughout the school year. They send e-mails on a weekly basis and are required to connect face-to-face on the Chromebooks once a month, but have done so on a more frequent basis.

The connection allows students at Lourdes and at St. Brigid’s to learn together.

For example, in a combined lesson on measurements, the students produced an online cookbook featuring Easter recipes. As part of their assignment, they interviewed their family’s Easter dinner cook, wrote a paragraph about the significance of the dish, and provided the recipe. The project allowed the students to examine different foods and traditions, and the differences in measurements for the recipes.

In December, Mrs. Czeponis’ fourth graders teamed up with their counterparts in a Catholic Charities project to donate funds for a man in Kenya who is raising chickens in order to send his children to school.

“The global program through the JDO Foundation has allowed the students to see that kids all over the world have feelings just like they do,” Mrs. Czeponis remarked. “It has given them a broader world view. When they see kids in need all over the world, they think differently about them. In its essence, it is a peacemaking mission, where the kids get to see the global impact of kindness.”

“We are preparing the students to be members of the global community,” Sister Maureen said. “They are working and partnering with others, and doing it with a faith foundation.”

The JDO Foundation has selected Mrs. Czeponis’ class to be part of a Global Heroes Project, encouraging them to create a project with a positive impact on the community. As a result, the fourth-graders are embarking on a worm composting project at the school to help save on food scraps and work toward a greener environment. And, because the project is student-centered, the children created a presentation to seek approval from Sister Maureen, and are now in the process of writing letters to the cafeteria, maintenance and athletic department staff to express their needs regarding food disposal and compost location on campus.

Lourdes also offers an after-school STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) program for students in the Mount Carmel and Shamokin school districts through a partnership with the local IU and PBS Learning Media. The six-week program has ventured into crime scene investigation units, canning and jarring of foods, and robotics. It has attracted upwards of 40 students.

Enrollment continues to increase at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, from 350 students six years ago to 525 today. There are SMARTBoards in all the classrooms, Chromebook work stations, and state-of-the-art biology and physics labs that were installed two years ago.

“Everything we do is for the future of the school,” said Deacon Martin McCarthy, School Administrator and High School Principal. “We are always striving to get better, grow and anticipate. We have tremendous teachers, alumni, and people in development to help make it happen.”

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness