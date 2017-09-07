Love of Neighbor is Focus on First Day of School at Holy Name of Jesus

Holy Name of Jesus School in Harrisburg opened its doors for the new academic year on Aug. 28, welcoming an enrollment of 396 students – 37 more students than the previous school year.

Sister Rita Smith, SSJ, school principal, said she attributes this enrollment increase to the high standards of education there.

Teachers enthusiastically welcomed the students to an educational environment, “Where learning and love go hand in hand.” The students were also introduced to the theme for the year, “Love your neighbor as yourself” in the Student News produced by the students for the students.

The school’s Student Council representatives have already shared planned activities and events as well as ways to incorporate the theme into their daily lives.

For more information on Catholic education in the Diocese of Harrisburg, visit www.gocatholicschools.org.