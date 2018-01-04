Lykens Parish Celebrates Father Opoki’s 25th Anniversary

Our Lady, Help of Christians Church in Lykens – located in northern Dauphin County – was aglow with celebration on the evening of Dec. 12 for a special Mass marking the 25th anniversary of the ordination of its pastor, Father Michael Opoki, A.J.

A member of the Order of the Apostles of Jesus, Father Opoki was born in Uganda, where his mother and siblings still reside, and where one of his brothers is also a priest.

The son of parents who were active in the Church, Father Opoki entered the seminary in 1980, and was ordained to the priesthood on Dec. 12, 1992. He served as a priest in Africa for 21 years, including six in Uganda and 15 and in Ethiopia. Since his assignment to the United States, Father Opoki has served at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lewistown, St. Jude Thaddeus Parish in Mifflintown, as chaplain at Hershey Medical Center with residence at St. Joan of Arc Parish, and now as pastor of Our Lady’s and of Sacred Heart of Jesus in Williamstown.

Parishioners attended the Dec. 12 Mass to offer congratulations to Father Opoki, who was joined in the celebration of Mass by several priests, including those from his religious order and those from the diocese. The celebration concluded with a dinner following the Mass.