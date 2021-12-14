March for Life Bus Information

Adams Deanery

Two buses for Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover will depart at 7:30 a.m. from the Basilica parking lot and are planned to return around 8:00 p.m. Masks are optional. To register, please contact Deacon Chris Livelsberger, DCLivelsberger@hbgdiocese.org, or Grace Elser 717-451-5927. Cost is good will donation for bus driver tip.

Cumberland/Perry Deanery

One bus for Good Shepherd Parish, Camp Hill, will depart at 8:00 a.m. from the church rear parking lot. To register, please call Deb Salldin at 717-761-1167 x 3613 or email dsalldin@thegoodshep.org. Cost is $15.

Dauphin Deanery

One bus for St. Catherine Laboure, Harrisburg, will depart at 8:00 a.m. from the parish parking lot, and return around 8:00 p.m. A rider survey and temperature check will be administered for COVID safety. To register, please contact Laura Pyne at tom.laura.pyne@gmail.com or 717-350-4295. Cost is $30.

Lancaster Deanery

Catholics Defending Life of Lancaster are sponsoring 4 buses. Three buses will depart from Saint Leo the Great, Lancaster at 8:15 a.m. One bus will depart St. Catherine of Siena Church, Quarryville at 9:15 a.m. To register, please call Rosie Gross at 717-397-6966 for St. Leo, or Darlene Graver, 717-687-0971 for St. Catherine. Suggested donation is $10 per person.

Northern Deanery

St Joseph, Danville is hosting a bus for the March for life. It will leave at 7:00 a.m. from the St Joseph School parking lot. Cost is $5. You must reserve and pay with Melissa Willoughby at the church office (570) 275-2512. There are 45 seats available.