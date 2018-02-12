The early history of the faith in Mechanicsburg is largely the story of the living faith of a great Catholic woman aided by the interest and encouragement of Bishop John W. Shanahan. The chapel of Saint Joseph’s Mission was built largely with the bishop’s own personal funds. The project was inspired by Mrs. Mary Moriarity Brindle, who had determined that she and her children and a few scattered souls whom she rallied about her should not lose the faith.
