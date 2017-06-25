Mass of Thanksgiving Celebrates Father Menei’s Golden Jubilee

Family, friends, fellow priests and former parishioners of Father Francis Menei gathered at St. Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg on June 11 – the Feast of the Most Holy Trinity – for a Mass of Thanksgiving to celebrate the priest’s golden jubilee.

Now a retired priest, Father Menei’s 50 years of ministry have included service as the Statewide Chaplain for the Correctional Institutions in Pennsylvania, and as pastor of St. Richard Parish in Manheim. He currently serves as Spiritual Director for the North American Lourdes Volunteers, an association that takes people with serious illnesses and disabilities to the holy site of Lourdes, France, where the Blessed Mother appeared to young St. Bernadette.

Father Menei is in residence at the Priests’ Retirement Residence in Harrisburg.

Family members and friends served to greet the congregation, and as lectors and gift bearers for the Mass, celebrated by Bishop Ronald Gainer. The Knights of Columbus Color Guard from Santa Maria Assembly #915 also served during the jubilee Mass.

“We celebrate Father Menei’s saying yes to God 50 years ago and for keeping his promises made that day of ordination with such love and fidelity,” Bishop Gainer said in his homily.

“We refer to the Sacred Chrism, which was used to anoint Father Menei’s hands 50 years ago, as the Oil of Gladness. Not only did that oil anoint Father’s hands, but the gladness in that oil penetrated to the very depths of your bones,” the bishop told Father Menei. “You are a joy-filled priest, and all who have come to know you know that truth.”

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness