The Diocesan health care chaplaincy program is working with parishes to host Masses for Healing from Addiction through June. The Masses will provide spiritual support to those who suffer from addiction and to their loved ones. Dates will be added to the list as Masses are scheduled. The list can also be found at www.hbgdiocese.org/healthcare-ministry/.

February

St. Catherine Labouré, Harrisburg, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.

St. Joseph, Milton, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m.

Prince of Peace, Steelton, Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m.

March

St. Joseph, Milton, March 4 at 6 p.m.

St. Ignatius Loyola, Buchanan Valley, March 18 at 6 p.m.

Assumption BVM, Lancaster, March 25 at 7 p.m.

April

St. Joseph, Milton, April 21 at 9 a.m.

May

Our Lady of Good Counsel, Marysville, May 1 at 8:30 a.m.

St. Joseph, Milton, May 4 at 9 a.m.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Mechanicsburg, May 16 at 5 p.m.

June

St. Catherine Labouré, Harrisburg, June 20 at 9 a.m.

St. Joseph, Milton, June 24 at 7 p.m.