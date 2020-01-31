The Diocesan health care chaplaincy program is working with parishes to host Masses for Healing from Addiction through June. The Masses will provide spiritual support to those who suffer from addiction and to their loved ones. Dates will be added to the list as Masses are scheduled. The list can also be found at www.hbgdiocese.org/healthcare-ministry/.
February
St. Catherine Labouré, Harrisburg, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.
St. Joseph, Milton, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m.
Prince of Peace, Steelton, Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m.
March
St. Joseph, Milton, March 4 at 6 p.m.
St. Ignatius Loyola, Buchanan Valley, March 18 at 6 p.m.
Assumption BVM, Lancaster, March 25 at 7 p.m.
April
St. Joseph, Milton, April 21 at 9 a.m.
May
Our Lady of Good Counsel, Marysville, May 1 at 8:30 a.m.
St. Joseph, Milton, May 4 at 9 a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Mechanicsburg, May 16 at 5 p.m.
June
St. Catherine Labouré, Harrisburg, June 20 at 9 a.m.
St. Joseph, Milton, June 24 at 7 p.m.