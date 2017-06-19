McDevitt Window Memorializes Father Ogden

A brilliant window dedicated to the memory of the late Father Louis Ogden graces the entrance to St. Sebastian Hall at Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg, in tribute to the priest, who served the diocese for 29 years, and was a member of the school’s Board of Directors for 17 years.

Bishop Ronald Gainer blessed the window on May 26, with family and friends of Father Ogden, who died in 2015, in attendance to remember this advocate for Catholic education.

The window depicts the Book of Wisdom – also pictured in Bishop McDevitt High School’s coat of arms – the Blessed Mother, the Lamp of Knowledge, and the coat of arms of Bishop Philip R. McDevitt, Fourth Bishop of Harrisburg (1916-1935) and a proponent of Catholic education who built the original Catholic high school in Harrisburg that now bears his name.

The idea for the memorial came from family and friends of Father Ogden in tribute to his service on Bishop McDevitt’s Board of Directors while pastor of Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Middletown. The Msgr. George V. Lentocha Council 3501 of the Knights of Columbus assisted in raising funds for the window, and during the dedication presented a check to Immaculate Heart of Mary Sister Mary Anne Bednar, principal, with a check to begin funding two annual $1,000 scholarships for Seven Sorrows students attending Bishop McDevitt.

For more information about Bishop McDevitt High School, visit https://www.bishopmcdevitt.org/.