Deacon Steven Auchey

Wife: Sharon Auchey

Home Parish: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Mechanicsburg

Parish Assignment: St. Joseph Parish, Mechanicsburg

What drew you to serve the Diocese as a Deacon?

When the bishop opened the call for diaconate applications, my pastor asked me to pray and think about filling out an application. It was while we were on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land that I felt the call and let my pastor know that I would like to fill out an application when we got back to the U.S. I have been in service my entire adult life and there is no better service than service to God. I would like to thank my pastor and Bishop Gainer for considering me for this ministry.

What aspect of the ministry are you most looking forward to?

I am looking forward to interacting with the families and getting to know them better. It is important to know the parishioners because I will pray with them, perform baptisms, funeral services, witness marriages, teach and preach.

What is/was your profession prior to ordination?

I served 29 years on active duty in the Air Force and am currently a civil servant in New Cumberland.

How has the formation program helped you grow spiritually?

The on-line and local classes were outstanding in providing spiritual direction. The formation program has helped both my wife and I grow spiritually since we pray together a lot more now. We pray the Litany of Hours together each morning and evening, and we pray the Rosary together every day.