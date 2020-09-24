Deacon Alex A. Bogdanoff

Wife: Sally C. Bogdanoff

Home Parish: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Mechanicsburg

Parish Assignment: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Mechanicsburg

What drew you to serve the Diocese as a Deacon?

Prior to the Catholic Church, I served as an Elder and Deacon in my previous Christian tradition. Upon reception into the Church, various clergy and consecrated encouraged me to look into the diaconate, should the opportunity arise. When Bishop Gainer opened the door for formation, I entered a season of prayer. After a particularly intense prayer time, I encountered Deacon Neil Crispo at Holy Spirit Hospital, where I serve as a Pastoral Care volunteer. He urged me to apply for the program (within 30 minutes of my prayer!). The bottom line is, I feel Our Lord called me to serve.

What aspect of the ministry are you most looking forward to?

I am eager to experience the opportunities that the ministry will provide to share and experience the love of Christ, whether at the altar, in declaring the Word or in serving my fellow man. As a representative of the Catholic Church, my wife Sally and I anticipate the joy of joining (in a special way) the Church’s evangelizing mission, both inside and outside of Her boundaries. We know the Lord has called us to ministry and who He calls, He empowers with His graces and faith to follow His direction to reach people with the love of God.

What is/was your profession prior to ordination?

I am a retired U.S. Naval Flight Officer of 21 years, serving at-sea aboard aircraft carriers, and ashore in Florida, California and Texas. I worked as a civilian commercial pilot and in small business. Currently, with Sally, I’m in the real estate business, in and out of state. Sally has a financial (CPA) background.

How has the formation program helped you grow spiritually?

In the theological, academic and practical formation, not only have I become educated in a greater way in my Catholic faith, I have become more aware of the Lord’s call to love both Him and my fellow man. The formation program has empowered me to hear the voice of God whether through prayer, the Word or the Church; service at the altar has opened the treasury of Eucharist to a level I could not have imagined. Relationships within marriage, family and spheres of influence have benefitted, as I have grown in listening, dialoguing and empathizing skills, energized by the Holy Spirit.