Meet Deacons Cingle, Darrup, Derois

Deacon Joseph Cingle

Wife: Pamela Cingle

Home Parish: St. Leo the Great, Rohrerstown

Parish Assignment: Mary, Mother of the Church, Mount Joy

What drew you to serve the Diocese as a Deacon?

The example of Deacon Tom Boucek and the encouragement of my wife, Pamela. Tom and Pamela were partners in a business when he was in formation and got ordained. Pamela and I were privileged to be an indirect part of Tom’s spiritual journey and became inspired by him. I have always had a desire in my heart to serve, help and guide people. With Pamela’s encouragement and much prayer, we decided to petition the Bishop to determine if God was calling us to the diaconate.

What aspect of the ministry are you most looking forward to?

Helping people feel the love of God. Whether serving soup in a food kitchen, visiting a sick person, praying with someone, supporting laity initiatives, serving at the altar, giving a homily, or baptizing a baby, I pray the Holy Spirit will use me as his instrument to bring people closer to God.

What is/was your profession prior to ordination?

I am happily retired from my professional career, where I spent over 34 years with Alcoa/Arconic. My primary role near the end of my career was the Director of Demand Planning and Inside Sales. Prior to ordination, I helped at St. Leo’s, working in the office, dabbling in database support, parishioner outreach, and any other task Father Hahn requested.

How has the formation program helped you grow spiritually?

My formation has helped me fight one of my biggest weaknesses – my pride. I have been given the grace to focus less on myself, my successes and failures, and more on what can bring God greater glory. Also, my prayer life has become so much richer. I have been given a greater understanding of the importance of my quiet time with God. As Elijah learned at Mt. Horeb, I have learned that my prayer time provides me the best opportunity to listen for the “light silent sound” of God.