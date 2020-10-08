Meet Deacons Fabian, Freidhoff and Gusherowski

Over the course of the next several weeks, The Catholic Witness will introduce readers to the Diocese’s 35 new permanent deacons, with photos, biographical information, and their comments/words/remarks on service to the Church.
Deacon Brian G. Fabian
Wife: Michelle Fabian
Home Parish: St. Catherine of Sienna, Quarryville
Parish Assignment: Assumption BVM Parish, Lancaster
What drew you to serve the Diocese as a Deacon?
I started the discernment process after the 2010 deacon class was completed. I wanted to serve the people of the Church in a special way. After praying and listening, I realized that the special way I was seeking was as an ordained minister of the Church. I wanted to not only serve the Church but to represent the Church and in this way, serve her people.
What aspect of the ministry are you most looking forward to?
I look forward to simply being around people. Walking with them wherever they are and doing my best to accompany them on their faith journey. The world needs to witness love of our fellow man and I pray that the Holy Spirit guides me to demonstrate that love wherever I may be. A deacon should intimately know what his community needs and bring those needs to the Church. I look forward to accompanying and advocating for the people.
What is/was your profession prior to ordination?
I am the Operations Manager for a manufacturing company. My responsibilities are the managing of the day to day operations of our three manufacturing plants.
How has the formation program helped you grow spiritually?
The formation program helped me to grow closer to Jesus through prayer and study. Through this study it has become very clear to me that I cannot do any of this alone. I need the prayers of the people, the Eucharist, and the Sacraments of the Church to sustain me. This is what I was missing before formation; I now place a far greater emphasis on the Church as a community of believers.
Deacon Carl B. Freidhoff
Wife: Pamela Freidhoff
Home Parish: St. John the Baptist, New Freedom
Parish Assignment: St. John the Baptist, New Freedom
What drew you to serve the Diocese as a Deacon?
My love of God and desire to serve sparked my recognition of God’s call to become a deacon. From serving on Parish Council, being an altar server, and being in music liturgy to facilitating our Men’s Spirituality group at my parish today, I have always enjoyed sharing my faith.
What aspect of the ministry are you most looking forward to?
I like interacting with a variety of people. Their histories are different and seeing how they encounter Christ in their lives is engaging. With my background in science, I hope to show my zeal for my faith and how science and philosophy are more synergistic than divisive. I hope to be able to lead people to see how much God loves them and to help them enter His coventential Love.
What is/was your profession prior to ordination?
I am a senior staff engineer for the Northrop Grumman Corporation, Mission Systems Sector, located in Baltimore, Md.
How has the formation program helped you grow spiritually?
The integration of prayer, Scripture, Holy Mass and Adoration Hours became more integral for me during the formation program. There are different avenues for each of us to spiritually grow in our faith. Sharing in this journey with my brother candidates has helped me to recognize our uniqueness and how each of us can use his gifts in a special way to build the Kingdom of God and Christ’s Church here on earth.
Deacon Joseph Gusherowski
Wife: Rhonda Gusherowski
Home Parish: St. Joan of Arc, Hershey
Parish Assignment: St. Joan of Arc, Hershey
What drew you to serve the Diocese as a Deacon?
I try to say “yes” to whatever God asks of me, so when this opportunity presented itself, I took it as a request from the Father. Although I was never quite sure what God desired from me, in retrospect I can see a path that He had laid out for me for quite some time. I still have no idea what end plan He has for me, but I will continue to trust in His ways.
What aspect of the ministry are you most looking forward to?
After Jesus Christ washed the feet of His disciples, He said to them, “I have given you a model to follow, so that as I have done for you, you should also do.” Pope Francis reaffirmed that message in a slightly different way, and it has definitely resonated with me. The Holy Father wrote that there are certain requirements for becoming a successful evangelizer. One key component is to get involved and take on the “smell of the sheep.” I look forward to living the role of “Deacon as servant” and working alongside all of God’s people within our Diocese.
What is/was your profession prior to ordination?
I have worked in video production for the past 30 years. I currently manage a team of production and post-production craftspeople, and also do some motion graphic design for our video projects.
How has the formation program helped you grow spiritually?
Formation has pushed my spiritual growth in countless ways. Our classwork, liturgical training and pastoral work, coupled with the guidance of our formators, has formed all of us into new persons. If I had to pick one thing, it would be in how differently I view those around me. The world becomes a much different place when you realize that each and every individual is created in the likeness and image of God. Looking for the face of Christ in each person I encounter has helped me to better understand the commands to love (and serve) both God and neighbor.