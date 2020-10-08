Meet Deacons Fabian, Freidhoff and Gusherowski

Deacon Brian G. Fabian

Wife: Michelle Fabian

Home Parish: St. Catherine of Sienna, Quarryville

Parish Assignment: Assumption BVM Parish, Lancaster

What drew you to serve the Diocese as a Deacon?

I started the discernment process after the 2010 deacon class was completed. I wanted to serve the people of the Church in a special way. After praying and listening, I realized that the special way I was seeking was as an ordained minister of the Church. I wanted to not only serve the Church but to represent the Church and in this way, serve her people.

What aspect of the ministry are you most looking forward to?

I look forward to simply being around people. Walking with them wherever they are and doing my best to accompany them on their faith journey. The world needs to witness love of our fellow man and I pray that the Holy Spirit guides me to demonstrate that love wherever I may be. A deacon should intimately know what his community needs and bring those needs to the Church. I look forward to accompanying and advocating for the people.

What is/was your profession prior to ordination?

I am the Operations Manager for a manufacturing company. My responsibilities are the managing of the day to day operations of our three manufacturing plants.

How has the formation program helped you grow spiritually?

The formation program helped me to grow closer to Jesus through prayer and study. Through this study it has become very clear to me that I cannot do any of this alone. I need the prayers of the people, the Eucharist, and the Sacraments of the Church to sustain me. This is what I was missing before formation; I now place a far greater emphasis on the Church as a community of believers.