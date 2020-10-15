What aspect of the ministry are you most looking forward to?

I look forward to using my personal experience of the workplace and family life, combined with my intellectual and spiritual formation, to serve those to whom I minister. I would have to say I look forward to accompaniment. Just being with those who need to feel the love of Christ so that they know there is someone who cares and is there to help.

What is/was your profession prior to ordination?

I am currently the Director of Facilities for the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency in Harrisburg.

How has the formation program helped you grow spiritually?

Immensely. As a lifelong Catholic, I considered myself fairly strong in the knowledge of our faith. The intellectual formation introduced me to the depth and beauty of the faith which I had failed to grasp, while the spiritual formation taught me what it really means to open one’s heart to the will of God and listen. My wife and I both benefited greatly and have a much fuller spiritual life together because of formation.