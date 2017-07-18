Member of St. Philip the Apostle Parish Achieves Eagle Scout Rank

After nearly nine months of planning, preparation, coordination and hard work to see his project through to completion, Gabriel Miranda cut the ribbon at the blessing of a bus shelter at St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Millersville that he constructed for his Eagle Scout project.

Gabriel proved that being on the Autism Spectrum does not need to define your capabilities nor limit your goals in life. Gabriel, who has received Autistic learning support from IU13 during his school years, was able to achieve this goal because of support from his family and Scout leaders and belief in himself.

He is shown cutting the ribbon at the blessing and dedication of the bus shelter at St. Philip the Apostle Church in Millersville. He was able to raise more than $9,000 to fund the project, in addition to support from local businesses with donations of concrete, electrical work and a tow motor to hoist it up.

Gabriel joined Scouting in 2008 as a Cub Scout. He earned Cub Scout’s highest award, the Arrow of Light, in February of 2010 before entering Boy Scouts in March 2010 as a Scout in Troop 268. Over the next five years, he advanced in rank from Tenderfoot to Life Scout, participating in many camping trips and Summer Camps at Bashore Scout Reservation. He was elected to the Order of the Arrow, Boy Scouts honor society, in 2015.

He earned 27 merit badges, ranging from Art to Wilderness Survival, and planned and executed the Eagle Scout Service Project of erecting the bus shelter to qualify for consideration for advancement to the rank of Eagle Scout, which he was awarded on May 15.