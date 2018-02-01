Membership Sunday Collection – February 4

Dear Friends of the Missions:

I am offering you the invitation of a lifetime!

I invite you today to become part of a special group of “ambassadors.” You will be united with mission priests, sisters, brothers and lay catechists in carrying out the directive of the Gospels: “Proclaim to all nations the marvelous deeds of the Lord.”

When you enroll as a member of the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, you join with other men and women who make mission a part of their daily lives by becoming ambassadors for Christ.

Your prayers are needed, your daily prayers that are the bedrock support of the Church’s worldwide mission. Pray for the mission priest in a village parish in Uganda, the Sisters caring for Liberian refugees, the lay catechist teaching children in India.

Through the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, we can, in fact, reach out to the peoples of the world. In more than 1,150 mission dioceses worldwide, priests, religious sisters and brothers and lay catechists rely on the prayers and financial assistance of the members of this Pontifical Mission Society. They count on this support as they assist young people who are searching for meaning in life, comfort refugees in their spiritual and material needs, minister to the sick, teach small children, prepare adults for Baptism, or bring help and hope to the suffering in times of natural disaster and war.

As all in our diocese become more and more mission-minded, we will undoubtedly be blessed with deeper faith ourselves. God bless you for your generosity and love for our Lord and His mission ad gentes.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Reverend Robert F. Sharman

Diocesan Director

For more information visit: https://www.hbgdiocese.org/evangelization/the-diocesan-office-of-the-missions/world-missions-membership-sunday/