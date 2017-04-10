Memorial Mass for Cardinal Keeler on April 23

Bishop Ronald Gainer invites the clergy and lay faithful of the Diocese of Harrisburg to remember prayerfully William Cardinal Keeler with the traditional Month’s Mind Mass on Sunday, April 23 at St. Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg. This custom remembers the faithful departed one month after their passing from this world.

Invoking the redeeming love and consolation of the Divine Mercy, the celebration will begin with Exposition of the Most Holy Sacrament following the Cathedral parish’s 12:15 p.m. Mass. At 3 p.m. Bishop Gainer will lead those gathered in the solemn praying of the Divine Mercy Chaplet, concluding with Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament. At 4 p.m., a solemn Mass will be celebrated for the repose of the soul of William Cardinal Keeler.

All priests are invited to concelebrate the Holy Mass vested in alb and diocesan chasuble and stole. Deacons are invited to vest in alb and white stole. Vesting will take place in the Rectory of the Cathedral.

All services are open to the public, particularly those in the local community who have been impacted by the ministry of Cardinal Keeler while he was a priest and bishop in the Diocese of Harrisburg.