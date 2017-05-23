Mural Celebrates St. Patrick School’s 165 Years

In conjunction with its 165th anniversary, St. Patrick School in York recently unveiled a striking outdoor mural that faces the eastern side of the parish grounds and South George Street beyond.

The school commissioned local artist Ophelia Chambliss for the piece, a bright and intricate mural “designed to capture a sense of Church, school and community – the three things that make up St. Patrick’s,” Ms. Chambliss told The Catholic Witness.

The mural was officially dedicated on May 5 in a ceremony that featured Ms. Chambliss, Father Keith Carroll, pastor of St. Patrick Parish; Mrs. Kathleen Smith, principal; York Mayor Kim Bracey; and the York County Economic Alliance.

The artwork features three panels connected by Celtic Crosses. Images of stained-glass windows in the church and on parish property are reflected in the piece: the dove and leaves of fire on the first panel; the door to the parish house shown in the center panel; the roses on the third panel; and the golden bamboo of the pastoral staff that frames the entire mural.

An image of St. Patrick’s first school building, a school bell, apple, church doors and images of buildings and houses to represent the local community also illustrate the school, parish and community connection.

“It is my hope that the mural conveys the school’s visibility in the community, and its existence for 165 years,” Ms. Chambliss said. “As a muralist, I do a lot of visual presentation, and this mural captures the school, church and community to let people know that the three are here, that they’re present.”

(Learn more about St. Patrick School at www.school.stpatrickyork.org or call 717-854-8263.)