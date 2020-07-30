From the choir loft at St. Joseph Church in Mechanicsburg, Randy Rhoades has shared his gift of music for several decades.

He has assisted with pre-school music activities and music for Vacation Bible School over the years. Currently, he is a member of the Sanctuary Choir and the director of the Contemporary Music Ensemble.

And now, he is sharing his musical gifts beyond the church sanctuary.

World Library Publications, a division of GIA Publications, Inc., has published two of Rhoades’ original compositions: “To the Infant Jesus” and “O God, I Come before You This Day.”

They are his first published pieces.