Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

On Sunday we begin Holy Week, the most sacred time of our Church year when we commemorate the Passion, Death, and Resurrection of the Lord. During these days, as we walk with Christ to Calvary and await His rising again, our minds and hearts are drawn into the mystery of divine love that brings salvation to the entire human race, from our original parents, Adam and Eve, to those yet-to-be-born. In the midst of this holy time, on Tuesday, March 26, the Supreme Court of the United States is scheduled to hear oral arguments in a case related to the Food and Drug Administration’s actions to expand access to chemical abortion pills with little regard to the risks to women and in violation of federal law.

With the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, I call upon all Catholics throughout our diocese to participate in the Nationwide Invitation to Prayer for the End of Abortion and Protection of Women and Pre-Born Children. Our prayer acknowledges the fundamental belief that all life is sacred, from the very moment of conception until natural death. And this belief compels us to act in order to protect every human life.

Therefore, join me and devote a few moments in prayer each day from Monday, March 25 through June, when the Court’s decision is expected, asking for the intercession of Saint Joseph, the Defender of Life. Confident in the power of praying with “one mind and one heart,” let us invoke his heavenly aid by saying together:

Dearest St. Joseph, at the word of an angel, you lovingly took Mary into your home. As God’s humble servant, you guided the Holy Family on the road to Bethlehem, welcomed Jesus as your own son in the shelter of a manger, and fled far from your homeland for the safety of both Mother and Child. We praise God that as their faithful protector, you never hesitated to sacrifice for those entrusted to you. May your example inspire us also to welcome, cherish, and safeguard God’s most precious gift of life. Help us to faithfully commit ourselves to the service and defense of human life -especially where it is vulnerable or threatened. Obtain for us the grace to do the will of God in all things. Amen.

To learn more about this national call to prayer, please visit https://www.usccb.org/prolife/nationwide-invitation-prayer. May God bless you in your faithfulness and dedication to the protection of all human life. Saint Joseph, Defender of Life, pray for us.

Sincerely in Christ,