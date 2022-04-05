New Director of Family Ministries Named for Diocese

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Diocese of Harrisburg is pleased to announce that Adam Arehart has been named Director of Family Ministries for the Diocese. An experienced ministry leader and veteran of the United States Coast Guard, Arehart will begin his new role on April 25.

“I am pleased to welcome Adam to the Diocese of Harrisburg as our new Director of Family Ministries. He brings a wealth of experience, having worked in various areas of family ministry, and a passion for sharing the faith with others. I am looking forward to working with Adam as we continue the important mission of the Diocese and of the Church,” said Most Rev. Ronald Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg.

“We are blessed to have found a ministry leader with an evident love of God nurtured by contemplation and expressed in his deep love for the people of God. Adam will be a welcomed addition to our ministry team in Catholic Life and Evangelization as we continue to support our parishes and the faithful with their spiritual needs. We welcome Adam and his family to the Diocese of Harrisburg,” said Deacon Gregory Amarante, Secretary for Catholic Life and Evangelization for the Diocese.

“The Diocese of Harrisburg seems like a warm place with hard working people who love their Lord, their Church, and their land. I am honored to be welcomed as a part of this Diocesan family, and look forward to serving the Lord alongside my brothers and sisters in my home state!” said Arehart.

Arehart, a Pennsylvania native, has a master’s degree in Theology from Christendom College, Virginia and a bachelor’s degree in English from Temple University. Prior to joining the Diocese, he was a Campus Minister at Saint Mary’s Catholic Center at Texas A&M and the Director of Evangelization and Adult Faith Formation at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Arlington. Before entering Church ministry, Arehart was a flight mechanic with the United States Coast Guard, an employee of the United States Mint, and a calibration technician with Tinius Olsen. Arehart and his wife, Lynné, have been married for 15 years and have six children.

As the Director of Family Ministries in the Diocese of Harrisburg, Arehart will be responsible for family life ministries, marriage preparation, youth ministry, the Diocesan Youth Council, and the CYO basketball program.

The Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg was established on March 3, 1868. It covers 15 counties in south and central Pennsylvania, is home to 89 parishes and 35 Catholic schools, and has nearly 230,000 Catholics.